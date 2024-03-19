Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Loews alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Loews by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at $548,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Loews by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Loews by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,042,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Loews by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 577,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,568,000 after acquiring an additional 149,500 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of NYSE L opened at $76.97 on Tuesday. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $77.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.65 and a 200-day moving average of $68.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Loews news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $9,130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 945,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,087,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $542,929.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,645.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $9,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 945,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,087,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,052,551. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.