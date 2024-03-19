Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Insider Patrick J. Haveron Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) insider Patrick J. Haveron bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $15,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,175,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,704.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Maiden alerts:

Maiden Stock Up 9.7 %

MHLD stock opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.79. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $2.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Institutional Trading of Maiden

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHLD. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maiden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Maiden during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Maiden in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Maiden in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maiden during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.