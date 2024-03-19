Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CFO Willem A. Meintjes Sells 1,000 Shares

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $67,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,981,420.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $67.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.22, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.51. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $85.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.43 and its 200 day moving average is $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MRVL. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400,056 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,950,859,000 after purchasing an additional 32,387,593 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $510,085,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,215,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,495,264,000 after buying an additional 5,739,560 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

