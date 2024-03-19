Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading 0.9% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.9% on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $68.22 and last traded at $67.50. Approximately 4,714,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 14,481,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.87.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.08.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.22, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.51.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $332,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,581,933.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $1,806,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,260.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $332,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,581,933.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,223,330. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 30,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.