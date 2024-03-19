Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 149.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after buying an additional 1,390,583 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,757,992 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $857,583,000 after buying an additional 472,954 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,599,210 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $603,625,000 after buying an additional 258,698 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,563,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $161,338,000 after purchasing an additional 415,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,071,243 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $161,728,000 after purchasing an additional 126,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $26.86 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.05.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

