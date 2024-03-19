Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 100 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at $36,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 145.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER stock opened at $102.86 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $119.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.51 and its 200 day moving average is $99.05.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $120,158.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,621.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total transaction of $182,928.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,621.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,797 shares of company stock worth $1,248,237 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

