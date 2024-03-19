Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 205 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 140.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 23.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,556,000 after buying an additional 2,010,233 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 84,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 15.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at $1,266,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.22.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $119.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.58 and its 200-day moving average is $95.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.12. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.43 and a 52 week high of $119.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 89.25% and a net margin of 32.74%. Equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,716 shares in the company, valued at $16,173,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,716 shares in the company, valued at $16,173,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $51,747.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,906,380.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,615 shares of company stock worth $13,157,935. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

