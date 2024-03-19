Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 208 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 74.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 501.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 306.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $56.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.22 and its 200 day moving average is $51.37. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $63.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -79.35%.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.