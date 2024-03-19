Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Cuts Stock Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 68.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in F5 were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FFIV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in F5 by 6.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in F5 by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 1.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $187.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.78. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.05 and a 52-week high of $199.49.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.77 million. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. F5’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.02, for a total value of $1,203,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,173,653.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.09, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,674,275.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.02, for a total transaction of $1,203,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,251 shares in the company, valued at $23,173,653.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,751 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,687 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FFIV. Barclays boosted their price objective on F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of F5 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

