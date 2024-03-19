Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 143.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INVH opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.17.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $624.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.51 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 21.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

In related news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,035.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.59.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

