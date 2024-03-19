Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $151,220,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,095,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,216 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth $61,172,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,187,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,212 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,164.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,164.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SYF stock opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.74.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SYF

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.