Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 59.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 254.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

CCL stock opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of -134.91 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival Co. &

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

