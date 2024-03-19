Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $42,000 Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Match Group were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 107,412.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,604,000 after purchasing an additional 23,709,043 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,406,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,720,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,693 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $120,129,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Match Group by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,275,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.09. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $49.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.32. Match Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 313.95%. The company had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.37.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

