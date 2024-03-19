Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $54,000 Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 219.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,731,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,235,062,000 after purchasing an additional 223,757 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,898,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,542,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,781,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $784,853,000 after purchasing an additional 203,594 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,345,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,287,000 after purchasing an additional 228,654 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,235,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $215,429,000 after purchasing an additional 21,544 shares during the period.

Several research firms have issued reports on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.30.

In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 8,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $633,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,033.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 161,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $12,193,446.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,125 shares in the company, valued at $43,688,906.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 8,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $633,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,033.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 408,792 shares of company stock worth $31,016,900. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QSR opened at $80.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.36%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

