Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Lowers Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Insulet were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,386,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 689.8% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 20,171 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,897,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PODD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.33.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $1,891,338.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at $418,215.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $171.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.42. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.00, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $125.82 and a 12 month high of $335.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.73. Insulet had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

