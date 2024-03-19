Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 323 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 116.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMC. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 64.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $92.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.46%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

