Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Reduces Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 88.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 15.0% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 8.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $124.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.82. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $106.69 and a twelve month high of $247.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.62.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.70.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

