Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 3,051 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Conagra Brands by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Conagra Brands by 509.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 366,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 306,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.87.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CAG opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $38.94.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.