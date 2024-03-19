Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Trims Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Watsco were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Watsco alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 105,561.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth $69,643,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 1,635.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 254,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,202,000 after buying an additional 240,122 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Watsco by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 300,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,338,000 after purchasing an additional 163,915 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,014,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on WSO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.00.

Watsco Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE WSO opened at $410.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.19. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $290.74 and a 12-month high of $433.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.44). Watsco had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.74%.

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.