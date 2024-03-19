McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,527 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.7% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wyrmwood Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Up 0.6 %

AAPL opened at $173.72 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.15 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.21.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

