McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $68.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.15. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.73.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKC. Citigroup assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Consumer Edge cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

