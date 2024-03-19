Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$11.00 to C$12.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Medical Facilities traded as high as C$10.58 and last traded at C$10.44, with a volume of 81442 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.19.

Medical Facilities Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$261.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. Its specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

