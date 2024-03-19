Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Holdings Cut by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 97.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 724,031 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,247.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.59.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $10.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

