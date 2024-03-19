Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Medpace alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,121 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,338,000 after buying an additional 294,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,207,000 after buying an additional 21,868 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,456,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Medpace by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,159,000 after acquiring an additional 246,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MEDP. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.00.

Medpace Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $390.92 on Tuesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.06 and a 52-week high of $419.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $348.16 and a 200 day moving average of $298.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.24. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 63.98%. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.39, for a total transaction of $5,404,823.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,525,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,175,298.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,988 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.39, for a total transaction of $5,404,823.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,525,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,175,298.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total transaction of $102,467.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,238 shares of company stock worth $76,610,541. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.