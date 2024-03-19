Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 6,480 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $887,917.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,637 shares of company stock worth $5,351,673 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $72.20 on Tuesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.58 and a 12-month high of $85.62. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.58.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $324.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.66 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.