Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lifted by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,733 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.4% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management now owns 77,361 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $29,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Microsoft by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 443 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 51,895 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,515,000 after purchasing an additional 27,079 shares in the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 10,321 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total transaction of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 574,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,414,839.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 574,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,414,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock valued at $30,690,456. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $471.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.00.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $417.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $269.52 and a twelve month high of $427.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $404.87 and a 200 day moving average of $369.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

