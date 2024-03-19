nCino (NCNO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 26th. Analysts expect nCino to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.53, a PEG ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.80. nCino has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $129,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,387 shares in the company, valued at $755,113.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $129,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,387 shares in the company, valued at $755,113.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $175,129.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,018,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,228,467.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,935 shares of company stock worth $1,069,845 over the last three months. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 218.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of nCino by 41.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in nCino during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NCNO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised nCino from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

