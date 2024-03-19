Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Position Reduced by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 84.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 93.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Northern Trust by 64.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $81.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $90.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 59.06%.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $2,434,703.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,462,687.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.04.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

