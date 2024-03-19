NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX) vs. Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) Head-To-Head Review

NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Free Report) and Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NOVONIX and Electrovaya, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NOVONIX 0 0 0 0 N/A Electrovaya 0 0 4 0 3.00

Electrovaya has a consensus price target of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 189.12%. Given Electrovaya’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Electrovaya is more favorable than NOVONIX.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NOVONIX $8.06 million 37.15 -$46.25 million N/A N/A Electrovaya $44.06 million 3.01 -$1.48 million $0.02 196.10

This table compares NOVONIX and Electrovaya’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Electrovaya has higher revenue and earnings than NOVONIX.

Profitability

This table compares NOVONIX and Electrovaya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NOVONIX N/A N/A N/A Electrovaya 1.79% 12.44% 2.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of NOVONIX shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of NOVONIX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Electrovaya beats NOVONIX on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NOVONIX

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment, performs consulting services, and carries out research and development in battery development. The company is involved in the investment and real estate borrowing activities; and offers battery technology, battery testing hardware equipment, and battery testing and development consulting services. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to NOVONIX Limited in July 2017. NOVONIX Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties. The company was formerly known as Electrofuel Inc. and changed its name to Electrovaya Inc. in March 2002. Electrovaya Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

