Ouster (OUST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 26th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ouster Stock Performance

Shares of OUST stock opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. Ouster has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $198.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ouster by 104.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859,041 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ouster by 142.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,387,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ouster by 134.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,071,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,036 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in Ouster by 7.5% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 3,553,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 247,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Ouster by 8.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,577,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 204,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

