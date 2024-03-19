PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE) Insider Nick Kirk Sells 36,019 Shares

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Free Report) insider Nick Kirk sold 36,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 448 ($5.70), for a total value of £161,365.12 ($205,429.82).

Get PageGroup alerts:

PageGroup Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PAGE stock opened at GBX 445.40 ($5.67) on Tuesday. PageGroup plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 360.60 ($4.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 502.50 ($6.40). The company has a market cap of £1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1,391.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.20, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 452.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 439.32.

PageGroup Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a GBX 11.24 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. PageGroup’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

About PageGroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

See Also

