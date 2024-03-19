Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Holdings Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,799,327 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,038 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.63% of Paycom Software worth $1,503,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 15.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 356.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 62.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $191.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.71. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $374.04. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

