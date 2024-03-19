PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Insider Topline Capital Management, Ll Purchases 7,242 Shares

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 7,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $22,232.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,160,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,913,477.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, March 15th, Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 54,183 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $160,923.51.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 36,781 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $111,814.24.

On Monday, March 11th, Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 30,100 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $89,999.00.

On Thursday, March 7th, Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 86,978 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $260,064.22.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 39,674 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $113,467.64.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 26,444 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $79,596.44.

On Friday, February 16th, Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 25,736 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $77,980.08.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 87,344 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $269,019.52.

On Monday, January 29th, Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 8,379 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $24,047.73.

On Thursday, January 25th, Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 15,059 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $42,616.97.

NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. PaySign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $3.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.47 million, a P/E ratio of 102.70 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of PaySign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in PaySign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in PaySign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in PaySign by 6,091.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in PaySign in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised PaySign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a card processing platform.

