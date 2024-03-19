PaySign (PAYS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 26th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PAYS opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46. PaySign has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $162.47 million, a PE ratio of 102.70 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp acquired 51,300 shares of PaySign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $150,309.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,099,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,870,998.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 51,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $150,309.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,099,317 shares in the company, valued at $17,870,998.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 19,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $52,328.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,375,970 shares in the company, valued at $14,730,157.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 691,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,811 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PaySign by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,600,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 30,437 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of PaySign by 663.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 39,724 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PaySign by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 154,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 38,366 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PaySign by 430.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 71,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PaySign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a card processing platform.

