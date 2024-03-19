Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,882,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,416 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.03% of Pentair worth $1,287,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in shares of Pentair by 57,085.7% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 4,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Pentair by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

PNR opened at $80.64 on Tuesday. Pentair plc has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $82.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.07 and its 200-day moving average is $68.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.36 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 24.53%.

PNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pentair from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pentair from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.85.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

