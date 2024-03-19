Peoples Bank KS Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Peoples Bank KS lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,675 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.3% of Peoples Bank KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 51,495 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 139,923 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,939,000 after buying an additional 62,674 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Apple by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 209,008 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,240,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,538 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Apple by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,307,068 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $829,240,000 after acquiring an additional 279,311 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.27.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $173.72 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.15 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

