Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Phreesia from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Phreesia Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $22.93 on Friday. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $36.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.52 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 38.42% and a negative return on equity of 52.97%. Phreesia’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $88,036.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,280,410 shares in the company, valued at $31,434,065.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $55,163.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 795,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,299.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $88,036.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,280,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,434,065.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,832 shares of company stock valued at $243,414 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Phreesia by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,950,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,451,000 after purchasing an additional 716,374 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,856,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,760,000 after purchasing an additional 624,456 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,776,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,183,000 after purchasing an additional 471,391 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,668,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,199,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

