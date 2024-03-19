Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

Get Phreesia alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday. Barclays began coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Read Our Latest Report on PHR

Phreesia Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.99. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $36.13.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.52 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 52.97% and a negative net margin of 38.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Phreesia

In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $32,307.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 144,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,591.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $32,307.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 144,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $88,036.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,280,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,434,065.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,832 shares of company stock valued at $243,414. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,950,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,451,000 after acquiring an additional 716,374 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Phreesia by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,856,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,760,000 after purchasing an additional 624,456 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Phreesia by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,776,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,183,000 after acquiring an additional 471,391 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the second quarter worth approximately $13,668,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,199,000. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.