Phreesia’s (PHR) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their neutral rating on shares of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.71.

Phreesia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $22.93 on Friday. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $36.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.99.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.52 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 52.97% and a negative net margin of 38.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phreesia will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $32,307.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 144,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $32,307.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 144,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,591.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $88,036.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,280,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,434,065.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,832 shares of company stock worth $243,414 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 1,987.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Phreesia by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Phreesia by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Featured Stories

