PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stake Increased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 138.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in PPL were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get PPL alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,480,000 after acquiring an additional 50,658 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,779,000 after acquiring an additional 29,496 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

PPL Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average is $25.78. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Argus upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on PPL

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.