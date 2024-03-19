Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,050 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.22% of Rush Enterprises worth $7,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,717,000 after buying an additional 39,377 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,659,000 after buying an additional 283,822 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rush Enterprises

In other news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $543,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,073.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RUSHA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Our Latest Report on RUSHA

Rush Enterprises Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $49.04 on Tuesday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $50.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

Rush Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.