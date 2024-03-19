Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 21,968 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,968 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.14% of Terreno Realty worth $6,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 13,997 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,239 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,993,000 after acquiring an additional 22,692 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRNO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $62.63 on Tuesday. Terreno Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 46.76% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $86.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.06 million. Research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 99.45%.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

