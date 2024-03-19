Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $6,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $599,633,000 after buying an additional 527,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 20.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,951,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,557,288,000 after acquiring an additional 510,292 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $94,813,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 205.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,988,000 after acquiring an additional 171,999 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,657,000 after acquiring an additional 164,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total transaction of $5,530,640.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $90,640,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.22, for a total value of $3,055,911.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,757,473.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total value of $5,530,640.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,640,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,449 shares of company stock worth $34,172,388 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 0.0 %

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $909.50 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $412.60 and a 52 week high of $951.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $829.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $677.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $862.36.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

