Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.14% of Kirby worth $6,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 714,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,147,000 after buying an additional 16,685 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Kirby by 168.1% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the third quarter valued at about $6,191,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the third quarter valued at about $1,621,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Kirby by 467.1% during the third quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

KEX opened at $88.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $90.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.48 and a 200 day moving average of $80.95.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.70 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Kirby news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $119,652.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kirby news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 1,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $119,652.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 6,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $551,761.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,260.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,436 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,842 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Kirby in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

