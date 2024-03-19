Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $6.79 Million Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of BorgWarner worth $6,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 29.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 477,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,262,000 after purchasing an additional 107,990 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 65,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,910,622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,132,000 after acquiring an additional 360,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 18.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,189,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $169,132,000 after purchasing an additional 648,633 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,429. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,015,478 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.05.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA stock opened at $32.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $50.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.20.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

