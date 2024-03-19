Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $6.81 Million Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.11% of FTI Consulting worth $6,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 270.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,122 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $207.97 on Tuesday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.39 and a fifty-two week high of $232.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.22.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $924.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. FTI Consulting’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon bought 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.96 per share, for a total transaction of $249,715.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon acquired 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.96 per share, with a total value of $249,715.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.10, for a total value of $5,564,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,126,932.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,715 shares of company stock worth $7,617,513 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

