Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $7.20 Million Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Nordson worth $7,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Nordson by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Nordson by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Nordson by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NDSN. DA Davidson increased their price target on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nordson news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $728,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total value of $517,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,799.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,127 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Up 0.2 %

NDSN stock opened at $263.65 on Tuesday. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $204.60 and a twelve month high of $275.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $259.62 and its 200-day moving average is $242.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.81%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

