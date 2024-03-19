Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,907 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ball were worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ball alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP raised its position in Ball by 446.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Ball by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Ball stock opened at $64.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.89. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $66.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.87.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,222,068.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ball to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ball

About Ball

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.