Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,118 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Okta were worth $6,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Okta in the third quarter worth $39,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $105.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.85. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $114.50.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,252.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Okta news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $72,227.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,613.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,372 shares of company stock worth $832,603. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OKTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America upgraded Okta from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Okta from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.39.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

