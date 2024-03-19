Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,883 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,580 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Citizens Financial Group worth $6,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE CFG opened at $33.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.36. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.02%.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $151,198.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on CFG

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.